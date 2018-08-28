Senate Tracker

Democratic Incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Leads Large In Pennsylvania Race06:47
August 28, 2018
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey (left) and GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. (Getty Images)
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey (left) and GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. (Getty Images)

Democrats hope to make gains in the Senate, while Republicans seek to take even more seats away from them. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016, Democratic incumbent Bob Casey is well ahead of Republican Rep. Lou Barletta, an immigration hawk trying to repeat the president's success.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the state of the race with Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh), politics and government editor for WESA in Pittsburgh.

This segment aired on August 28, 2018.

