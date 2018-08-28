Here & Now
Democrats hope to make gains in the Senate, while Republicans seek to take even more seats away from them. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016, Democratic incumbent Bob Casey is well ahead of Republican Rep. Lou Barletta, an immigration hawk trying to repeat the president's success.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the state of the race with Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh), politics and government editor for WESA in Pittsburgh.
This segment aired on August 28, 2018.
