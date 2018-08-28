After the U.S. reached a bilateral trade deal with Mexico on Monday, attention has turned to Canada, which was not included in the dealmaking. Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are all signers of NAFTA, an agreement President Trump has long criticized. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday he is hopeful the U.S. and Canada will come to an agreement.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."