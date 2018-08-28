Fans Pay Final Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit06:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Aug. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Aug. 28, 2018 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76, is lying in honor at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday, leading up to her funeral on Friday. Fans have lined up to pay their final respects.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WDET senior news editor Quinn Klinefelter (@QKlinefelter), who talked to people gathering for the public viewing.

This segment aired on August 28, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news