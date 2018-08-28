Here & Now
Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76, is lying in honor at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit Tuesday and Wednesday, leading up to her funeral on Friday. Fans have lined up to pay their final respects.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WDET senior news editor Quinn Klinefelter (@QKlinefelter), who talked to people gathering for the public viewing.
This segment aired on August 28, 2018.
