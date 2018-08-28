Football season kicks off soon, with the sport still mired in controversy over whether players should stand for the national anthem. A new NFL policy that would force them to do just that is now in limbo while the league negotiates with its players.

The underlying debate over whether political protest belongs on the field is a familiar story at the University of Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio reporter Maggie Mullen (@maggiemlln) reports on the men who 50 years ago came to be known as the "Black 14."