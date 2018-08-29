Here & Now
Why STDs Like Gonorrhea And Syphilis Are On The Rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported sexually transmitted disease rates are at a record high for the fourth year in a row. There were nearly 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis diagnosed last year.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph), reporter for STAT, the health and medicine publication, about the new report.
This segment aired on August 29, 2018.
