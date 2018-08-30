Here & Now
Former Texas Officer Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Killing Black Teenager02:24Play
Former Texas police officer Roy Oliver will be sent to prison for 15 years for the murder of an unarmed black teenager last year. Many say the sentence is justice for Jordan Edwards and his family. Critics say it sends a chilling message to police officers.
KERA's Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) reports.
This segment aired on August 30, 2018.
