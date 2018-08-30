'Wrap Rage' Remedy? Hasbro Reaches 'Frustration Free' Packaging Deal With Amazon03:29
August 30, 2018
The Hasbro logo is displayed on toys at a Target store on July 23, 2018 in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Hasbro logo is displayed on toys at a Target store on July 23, 2018 in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hasbro, the Rhode Island-based company behind Mr. Potato Head and Play-Doh, has reached a deal with Amazon to offer some toys in "frustration free" packaging. That means the next time a package comes to your door, you may not need a knife, scissors — or your teeth — to get it open.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jeff Jackson, the Hasbro vice president in charge of the company's relationship with Amazon.

This segment aired on August 30, 2018.

