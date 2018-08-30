Here & Now
A year after Hurricane Harvey, construction crews in Houston are working to make the city's main reservoirs stronger. It's an effort that was underway even before the storm hit, and it's aimed at fixing a problem that could've made Harvey's destruction far worse had things gone differently.
Houston Public Media's Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) reports.
This segment aired on August 30, 2018.
