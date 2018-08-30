Making Houston's Reservoirs Stronger After Hurricane Harvey03:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 30, 2018
  • Travis Bubenik, Houston Public Media
TwitterfacebookEmail

A year after Hurricane Harvey, construction crews in Houston are working to make the city's main reservoirs stronger. It's an effort that was underway even before the storm hit, and it's aimed at fixing a problem that could've made Harvey's destruction far worse had things gone differently.

Houston Public Media's Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) reports.

This segment aired on August 30, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news