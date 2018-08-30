Researchers Combat Killer Fungus That's Putting Bats In Danger06:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 30, 2018
  • Melodie Edwards, Wyoming Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

A deadly fungus is fast wiping out bats in the eastern United States. The northern long-eared bat is even facing extinction. But the Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota have been a kind of oasis of safety for the species — or at least it was. Now, the fungus has been discovered there, too.

Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) reports.

This segment aired on August 30, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news