A deadly fungus is fast wiping out bats in the eastern United States. The northern long-eared bat is even facing extinction. But the Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota have been a kind of oasis of safety for the species — or at least it was. Now, the fungus has been discovered there, too.
Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) reports.
This segment aired on August 30, 2018.
