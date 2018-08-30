Here & Now
NFL Set To Kick Off 1st Season With Legalized Betting On Games
The NFL is getting ready to kick off its first season when it will be legal to bet on games, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down the federal law preventing states from legalizing sports gambling.
Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins discuss with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on August 30, 2018.
