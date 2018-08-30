NFL Set To Kick Off 1st Season With Legalized Betting On Games06:02
August 30, 2018
The NFL is getting ready to kick off its first season when it will be legal to bet on games, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down the federal law preventing states from legalizing sports gambling.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins discuss with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on August 30, 2018.

