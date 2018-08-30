Here & Now
Trump Tweets Cast Shadow Over U.S.-North Korean Relations06:47Play
In a new series of tweets, President Trump appears to be blaming China for derailing talks with North Korea. He also raised questions about the future of joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Scott Snyder (@snydersas), senior fellow for Korea Studies and director of the program on U.S.-Korea Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations.
This segment aired on August 30, 2018.
