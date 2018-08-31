Here & Now
There are relatively few doctors and dentists in North Carolina from minority backgrounds. That's especially true in comparison to the growing population of minority groups, and even more so in rural areas.
Liz Schlemmer (@LSchlemmerWUNC) of WUNC reports on a decadesold program at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill designed to help fill that gap.
This segment aired on August 31, 2018.
