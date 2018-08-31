The emotional outpouring for John McCain this week has been extraordinary: his daughter Meghan sobbing, his widow Cindy kissing his flag-draped casket, Joe Biden's eulogy. On Friday, the longtime Arizona senator and former prisoner of war lies in state in Washington inside the Capitol rotunda.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about what this moment means for the country.