Netflix's 2nd Season Of 'Ozark' Shines Spotlight On Female Stars
August 31, 2018
Netflix dropped its second season of crime drama "Ozark" on Friday. The show features a family entangled with a Mexican cartel as they struggle to launder half a billion dollars.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans), who says this new season puts the spotlight on its talented female actors.

This segment aired on August 31, 2018.

