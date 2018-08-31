Here & Now
Netflix dropped its second season of crime drama "Ozark" on Friday. The show features a family entangled with a Mexican cartel as they struggle to launder half a billion dollars.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans), who says this new season puts the spotlight on its talented female actors.
This segment aired on August 31, 2018.
