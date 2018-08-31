Social Media Buzz: UN Criticizes Facebook; Calls For In-N-Out Boycott; PM May's Dance Moves05:04
August 31, 2018
The United Nations says Facebook has failed to tackle hate speech against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Meanwhile, some fans of the In-N-Out burger chain are calling for a boycott after the company made a donation to the California Republican Party.

And the internet had a lot to say about British Prime Minister Theresa May's dance moves on a tour across Africa:

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins rounds up stories making waves on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on August 31, 2018.

