In a meeting with evangelical leaders earlier this week, President Trump reportedly said that he had gotten "rid of" what's known as the Johnson Amendment, the 1954 law that prevents churches from endorsing political candidates if they want to maintain their tax-exempt status.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins finds out more about the amendment from Jeanine Kraybill (@DrKraybill), an assistant professor of political science at California State University Bakersfield who researches politics and religion.