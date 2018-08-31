How A 1954 Law Called The Johnson Amendment Shapes Politics And Religion04:58
August 31, 2018
In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands during a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands during a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In a meeting with evangelical leaders earlier this week, President Trump reportedly said that he had gotten "rid of" what's known as the Johnson Amendment, the 1954 law that prevents churches from endorsing political candidates if they want to maintain their tax-exempt status.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins finds out more about the amendment from Jeanine Kraybill (@DrKraybill), an assistant professor of political science at California State University Bakersfield who researches politics and religion.

This segment aired on August 31, 2018.

