Here & Now
Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Set To Resume Amid NAFTA Impasse05:59Play
Trade talks with Canada and the U.S. resume this week. The two countries are still at an impasse over the future of NAFTA, as President Trump continues to tweet about his willingness to cut Canada out of the trade pact entirely.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on September 3, 2018.
