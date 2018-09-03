Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Set To Resume Amid NAFTA Impasse05:59
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 03, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy after talks at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in Washington, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy after talks at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in Washington, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Trade talks with Canada and the U.S. resume this week. The two countries are still at an impasse over the future of NAFTA, as President Trump continues to tweet about his willingness to cut Canada out of the trade pact entirely.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.

This segment aired on September 3, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news