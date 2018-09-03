Here & Now
Supreme Court Hearings Begin Tuesday; Trump Tweets On NAFTA06:06Play
Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, will appear on Capitol Hill for a series of confirmation hearings this week. And over the weekend, Trump tweeted his opposition to NAFTA as Sen. John McCain was eulogized by former Presidents Bush and Obama.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses what to expect this week out of Washington with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on September 3, 2018.
