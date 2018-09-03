Here & Now
Pennsylvania Tries To Shore Up Power Grid04:40Play
Aging infrastructure and severe weather have led to an increase in power outages across the country. In Pennsylvania, the lights went out more than 50 times in 2017.
Amy Sisk (@amyrsisk) of WESA takes a look at what utilities in the state are doing to keep them on.
This story comes to us from StateImpact Pennsylvania, a public media collaboration covering Pennsylvania's energy economy.
This segment aired on September 3, 2018.
