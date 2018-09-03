Guilty Verdict For Reuters Journalists 'Tremendously Disappointing,' Editor-In-Chief Says04:59
September 03, 2018
This combo shows journalists Kyaw Soe Oo (left) and Wa Lone (right) being escorted by police after their sentencing by a court to jail in Yangon on Sept. 3, 2018. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The U.S. says the conviction of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar is "deeply troubling for all who support press freedom and the transition toward democracy." The journalists were found guilty Monday of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act while reporting on government abuses against the country's Rohingya Muslims.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler (@stephenjadler).

This segment aired on September 3, 2018.

