Here & Now
Guilty Verdict For Reuters Journalists 'Tremendously Disappointing,' Editor-In-Chief Says04:59Play
The U.S. says the conviction of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar is "deeply troubling for all who support press freedom and the transition toward democracy." The journalists were found guilty Monday of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act while reporting on government abuses against the country's Rohingya Muslims.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler (@stephenjadler).
This segment aired on September 3, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news