Golfer Jack Nicholas won his last major at the age of 46. Baseball Hall of Famer pitchers Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson both retired at the age of 46. But, today we have a story about an athlete who, at the age of 46, was just getting started.

Only A Game's Karen Given (@klgiven) tells us about Pat Gallant-Charette, who completed her second successful English Channel swim — becoming the oldest woman to do so — last June, despite cold water, oil tankers and an ocean sunfish with a dorsal fin that looked like a shark's.