When a boat needs to pass under a low bridge on a river or bay, that bridge needs to move out of the way. A drawbridge lifts up so a boat can pass under. A swing bridge pivots out of the way so a boat can pass by. But these decades-old bridges don't operate on their own.

As Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill found out, they rely on a small group of "bridge tenders" — specializing in a peculiar and slow-moving job.