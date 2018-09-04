Here & Now
When a boat needs to pass under a low bridge on a river or bay, that bridge needs to move out of the way. A drawbridge lifts up so a boat can pass under. A swing bridge pivots out of the way so a boat can pass by. But these decades-old bridges don't operate on their own.
As Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill (@ptskahill) found out, they rely on a small group of "bridge tenders" — specializing in a peculiar and slow-moving job.
This segment aired on September 4, 2018.
