Federalist Society Member Counters Criticism Kavanaugh Would Be Politically Motivated09:50Play
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is on Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearings. In his opening statement released Tuesday, he will say that a good judge must be "an umpire" and a "neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy."
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with Jonathan Adler, a member of the conservative Federalist Society that helped President Trump choose Brett Kavanaugh, and also a professor of law and director of the Center for Business Law and Regulation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
This segment aired on September 4, 2018.
