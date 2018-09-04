Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is on Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearings. In his opening statement released Tuesday, he will say that a good judge must be "an umpire" and a "neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy."

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with Jonathan Adler, a member of the conservative Federalist Society that helped President Trump choose Brett Kavanaugh, and also a professor of law and director of the Center for Business Law and Regulation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.