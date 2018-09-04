Federalist Society Member Counters Criticism Kavanaugh Would Be Politically Motivated09:50
September 04, 2018
The witness table is prepared for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is on Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearings. In his opening statement released Tuesday, he will say that a good judge must be "an umpire" and a "neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy."

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses with Jonathan Adler, a member of the conservative Federalist Society that helped President Trump choose Brett Kavanaugh, and also a professor of law and director of the Center for Business Law and Regulation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

This segment aired on September 4, 2018.

