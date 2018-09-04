Here & Now
Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg To Face Congressional Hearings05:52Play
Top executives from Facebook and Twitter will appear at House and Senate hearings on Wednesday, answering questions about propaganda, censorship and regulating the tech industry.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), technology policy reporter at The Washington Post, about what to expect.
This segment aired on September 4, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news