Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg To Face Congressional Hearings
September 04, 2018
Top executives from Facebook and Twitter will appear at House and Senate hearings on Wednesday, answering questions about propaganda, censorship and regulating the tech industry.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), technology policy reporter at The Washington Post, about what to expect.

This segment aired on September 4, 2018.

