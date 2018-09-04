Democrats have called for more documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time in the George W. Bush White House to be released, following a late-night dump of more than 40,000 pages.

Peter Shane, a law professor at Ohio State University who's been called by Democrats as a witness in this week's confirmation hearings, says he wants to see documents relating to Kavanaugh's work on a number of signing statements from Bush that expanded executive power.

"There is reason to be concerned about Judge Kavanaugh's kind of reflex to be extremely protective of executive power," Shane (@petermshane) tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "I think that would be worrisome maybe at any stage in our history, but at this moment, perhaps especially dangerous."

Interview Highlights

On Kavanaugh's work in Ken Starr's investigation of President Clinton in 1998, and concerns now of Kavanaugh's expanded views of executive authorities

"My understanding is that the questions Judge Kavanaugh posed that could have been asked of President Clinton were quite sexually graphic. You know, there is irony here, but my greater concern is looking forward not just at the issue of indictability, but whether or not Judge Kavanaugh would think that the president has constitutionally vested authority to fire [Russia investigation special counsel] Robert Mueller or indeed to tell Robert Mueller who he may or may not indict.

"I worry whether or not Judge Kavanaugh would uphold congressional or even judicial subpoenas for evidence from the president, and these are issues on which he's commented in ways that I find worrisome.

"There are also issues that President Trump is likely to raise that no court has yet addressed, but are very concerning. One is whether the president, if he corruptly engages in an official act, may be charged with obstruction of justice. In other words, if he fires somebody that he might otherwise have legally been entitled to fire, but does so for the express purpose of stopping an investigation of himself and his friends, might that be a criminal offense?"

On whether the president should have the power to pardon himself, and Kavanaugh's views suggesting presidents shouldn't be hindered by legal distractions while in office

"There's also the question [of] whether presidents have the power of self-pardon. President Trump has said he absolutely has that power. I think there's every reason to think he does not, but again, if you believe as Judge Kavanaugh wrote in a law review article that presidents should be able to do their jobs with as few distractions as possible, one way to remove distractions is to assure presidents that if need be, they can always pardon themselves."