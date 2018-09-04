Here & Now
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's relaunch of the "Just Do It" campaign. There have been consumer protests, but so far no response from the NFL, which has an apparel deal with Nike.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on September 4, 2018.
