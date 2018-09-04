'Just Do It' Campaign Featuring Colin Kaepernick Seen As Risk Nike's Willing To Take03:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneel at a football game in 2016. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneel at a football game in 2016. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's relaunch of the "Just Do It" campaign. There have been consumer protests, but so far no response from the NFL, which has an apparel deal with Nike.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins checks in with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on September 4, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news