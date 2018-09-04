Getting Purple Sea Urchins Out Of California Waters05:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 04, 2018
  • Claire Stremple, KALW
TwitterfacebookEmail
One day's worth of urchin harvest. (Claire Stremple/KALW)MoreCloseclosemore
One day's worth of urchin harvest. (Claire Stremple/KALW)

Purple sea urchins are spiny underwater invertebrates that look like pin cushions. They're native to the ocean along the California coast, but their population has grown out of control recently. A band of divers is organizing an effort to restore balance to the ecosystem.

KALW reporter Claire Stremple (@clairestremple) went out on the water with divers removing purple urchins by the boatload.

This segment aired on September 4, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news