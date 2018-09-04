When it comes to charitable giving, smaller donations can be even more helpful than bigger donations. Ben Rosen, who was the longtime chairman of Compaq, and his wife Donna have made multimillion-dollar gifts to places like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and California Institute of Technology.

But in recent years, they've focused on giving smaller amounts to local charities in Litchfield County, Connecticut, where they live.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ben and Donna Rosen about their philanthropy, and efforts with the KentPresents conference.

Interview Highlights

On how the Rosens came to donate $18 million to Caltech for the university’s bioengineering center

Ben Rosen: “I held the elevator and in walked the provost of the university, Ed Stolper, and he said, 'Ben, we have a new bioengineering center going up at Caltech, and we'd like you to get involved if it's of interesting,' and it was of great interest, because my wife and I think this is one of the most promising ways to help society in the future: through new bioengineering solutions to our various maladies, and by the time the elevator reached I think the fourth floor, we had shaken hands on a donation.”

On why the Rosens shifted from donating to big think tank projects, to small charities

BR: “The reason we switched is we ran out of money. We wanted to give all our money away while we were still alive, and I'm 85-years-old. Of course, my wife is decades younger, but we still felt there were a lot of charitable deeds of a different kind.

“We decided to start a conference that would generate money by people paying for tickets to attend this every year, and we would give all of the surplus proceeds to small charity. These are organizations that cater and serve people in need. So as opposed to the large type of educational organizations and cultural organizations and medical organizations, we wanted to go to the little charities, the ones that are overlooked.”