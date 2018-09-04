South Florida's largest utility wants to put more power lines underground to help prevent electrical outages during and after storms. With the prospect of rising seas and more severe storms, some question whether this is an adequate solution for keeping the power on.

In the first of two reports from WLRN, associate producer Alex Gonzalez (@alexgonz10) looks at the effort to put more power lines underground, and reporter Caitie Switalski (@caitielee0917) evaluates the challenges to protecting Florida's power grid.