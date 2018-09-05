Here & Now
Upstart Ayanna Pressley Beats Incumbent In Massachusetts Congressional Primary03:21Play
The political wave and demands for change that have been battering the Democratic Party hit Massachusetts on Tuesday. In a stunning upset, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano in the Democratic primary. Pressley is the first African-American woman poised to represent Massachusetts in Congress.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) has the story.
This segment aired on September 5, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news