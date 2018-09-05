Upstart Ayanna Pressley Beats Incumbent In Massachusetts Congressional Primary03:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 05, 2018
  • Anthony Brooks, WBUR
TwitterfacebookEmail

The political wave and demands for change that have been battering the Democratic Party hit Massachusetts on Tuesday. In a stunning upset, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano in the Democratic primary. Pressley is the first African-American woman poised to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) has the story.

This segment aired on September 5, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news