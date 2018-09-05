Here & Now
Political Strategists
Political Strategists Discuss Kavanaugh Hearings, Bob Woodward's New Book11:06Play
Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the politics of this week's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," which portrays an administration in disarray.
This segment aired on September 5, 2018.
