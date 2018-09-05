People who live in cities might dream of having a cabin in the woods one day. As the population in the West rises, more people are building those rustic cabins: Since 1990, more than 60 percent of new homes in the Northwest were built in what's called the "wildland-urban interface." But with climate change and more wildfires, those areas — where forest meets cul-de-sac — are increasingly in harm's way.

Ashley Ahearn (@aahearn) reports for EarthFix from eastern Washington state.