Here & Now
Why A Strong U.S. Dollar Is Hurting Emerging Markets Abroad03:30Play
The Argentine peso lost half its value to the dollar this year, while the Turkish lira lost 40 percent. India, South Africa and Indonesia are other emerging markets whose currencies have taken a plummet, and a strong U.S. dollar is in part to blame.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).
This segment aired on September 5, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news