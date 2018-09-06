In his confirmation hearing, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said, "I am not a skeptic of regulation. I'm a skeptic of unauthorized regulation, of illegal regulation, of regulation that's outside the bounds of what the laws passed by Congress have said."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Mufson (@StevenMufson) of The Washington Post about Kavanaugh's views on regulation, and what has become known as the Chevron doctrine after a 1984 Supreme Court case.