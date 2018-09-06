Democrats Raise Concerns About Kavanaugh's Views On Regulation09:40
September 06, 2018
Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In his confirmation hearing, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said, "I am not a skeptic of regulation. I'm a skeptic of unauthorized regulation, of illegal regulation, of regulation that's outside the bounds of what the laws passed by Congress have said."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steven Mufson (@StevenMufson) of The Washington Post about Kavanaugh's views on regulation, and what has become known as the Chevron doctrine after a 1984 Supreme Court case.

This segment aired on September 6, 2018.

