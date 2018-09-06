The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with controversy swirling around a Nike ad that will air during the game featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose protests during the national anthem against racial injustice and police brutality have triggered a huge debate.

Hosts Robin Young and Lisa Mullins speak with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."