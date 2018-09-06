Some political observers are asking whether there's a "soft coup" underway at the White House, after The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by "a senior official in the Trump administration" describing "a quiet resistance" among members of President Trump's inner circle. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst. They are joined by David Frum (@davidfrum), staff writer at The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, who writes the situation represents a "cowardly coup" and constitutional crisis. Interview Highlights On whether the situation described in the op-ed represents a coup in the White House David Frum: "Things will be worse after this op-ed, not better. The president's paranoia will be inflamed. It will be harder to give the president good advice against destructive action. The op-ed writer said, 'We're here to thwart him.' So the next time somebody says to President Trump don't do this or that unwise thing — and they are genuinely unwise things — the president will think, 'Does this person have my interests at heart or not?' And meanwhile, everyone in the administration will be hastening to produce professions of loyalty to the president, independent thought will be even more snuffed out, and the relatively normal people will be under greater suspicion and the time-servers and weirdos will be empowered."

Julian Zelizer: "Well, it is and it isn't, in that it's clear that it seems, at least, high-level officials are working to subvert the president or to trick the president or to distract the president. The president, which I think David is reminding us, still has power. So in some ways it's the worst of all worlds, and that's why this is an inbetween situation where I do think the publication of the op-ed — which I'm not sure what the aim really was of the person writing it — will simply make matters that much more volatile. The op-ed's a little like the Republican Congress these days: It's warning about what's going on, it's complaining a little bit about what's going on, but in the end, I'm not sure it's going to actually constrain the president." On the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president who can't fulfill their duties and obligations JZ: "There is a mechanism in place, and the op-ed even discusses the fact that this was contemplated, but they didn't want to precipitate what they say is a constitutional crisis, so they haven't moved forward with this. The cabinet has the ability to move forward with a recommendation that the president isn't fit to serve, and Congress can allow this to move forward and the vice president would take power. But they didn't do that. "So what we have instead is, you can think of the picture of this room full of officials taking things from the president and trying to prevent him from taking actions they are telling us are dangerous. So I don't know what the answer is, but if what they say is true, then there's a strong argument that that mechanism should be invoked. It's a little like impeachment. There are mechanisms that can be used, so I'm not sure why, if this is true, they're not being used."

