Australia signed a pact with its Pacific neighbors Wednesday declaring climate change the single biggest threat to the region, and reaffirming its commitment to the Paris climate agreement. But Australia is one of many developed nations where a political shift to the right has slowed climate action since that agreement was signed in 2015.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob), staff writer at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on September 6, 2018.
