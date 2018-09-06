Here & Now
President Trump is holding a midterm rally in Billings, Montana, Thursday evening, hoping to help Republican challenger Matt Rosendale unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Eric Whitney (@MTPRND) of Montana Public Radio for a look at the issues driving the Montana race.
This segment aired on September 6, 2018.
