September 06, 2018
Montana state Auditor and Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale (left) and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester. (AP Photos)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump is holding a midterm rally in Billings, Montana, Thursday evening, hoping to help Republican challenger Matt Rosendale unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Eric Whitney (@MTPRND) of Montana Public Radio for a look at the issues driving the Montana race.

This segment aired on September 6, 2018.

