Melting Arctic Ice Creates New Waterways — And Navigational Headaches05:38Play
When Arctic ice melts, as it is increasingly doing, it opens up new waterways to commercial and tourist boats. But many of the areas have not previously been navigated.
Here & Now's Lisa Mulins speaks with Ed Struzik (@Kujjua), who was on a research vessel last month that ran aground in the Arctic and wrote about the ordeal for Yale Environment 360, an environmental journalism site. Struzik is a fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queens University in Ontario.
This segment aired on September 7, 2018.
