Melting Arctic Ice Creates New Waterways — And Navigational Headaches05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 07, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Researcher Tiina Jaaskelainen points out a possible sighting of wildlife aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 22, 2017. (David Goldman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Researcher Tiina Jaaskelainen points out a possible sighting of wildlife aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 22, 2017. (David Goldman/AP)

When Arctic ice melts, as it is increasingly doing, it opens up new waterways to commercial and tourist boats. But many of the areas have not previously been navigated.

Here & Now's Lisa Mulins speaks with Ed Struzik (@Kujjua), who was on a research vessel last month that ran aground in the Arctic and wrote about the ordeal for Yale Environment 360, an environmental journalism site. Struzik is a fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queens University in Ontario.

This segment aired on September 7, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news