When Arctic ice melts, as it is increasingly doing, it opens up new waterways to commercial and tourist boats. But many of the areas have not previously been navigated.

Here & Now's Lisa Mulins speaks with Ed Struzik (@Kujjua), who was on a research vessel last month that ran aground in the Arctic and wrote about the ordeal for Yale Environment 360, an environmental journalism site. Struzik is a fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queens University in Ontario.