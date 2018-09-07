Here & Now
Netflix released the second season of "Atypical" Friday. The show follows a teen with autism, but drew some criticism for making too much fun of the condition and for starring someone who wasn't on the autism spectrum. The second season updates its approach and features more actors with autism.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses how the show has developed with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment aired on September 7, 2018.
