As Op-Ed And Book Depict Chaos, Trump Insists White House Is 'Well-Oiled Machine'05:11
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 07, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Rallying supporters in Montana Thursday night, President Trump said his White House is running like a "well-oiled machine," despite a book and an op-ed that paint a portrait of chaos and leadership dysfunction.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins discusses the White House response to the stories with NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).

This segment aired on September 7, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news