Rallying supporters in Montana Thursday night, President Trump said his White House is running like a "well-oiled machine," despite a book and an op-ed that paint a portrait of chaos and leadership dysfunction.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins discusses the White House response to the stories with NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).
This segment aired on September 7, 2018.
