Ten years ago this week, the collapse of Lehman Brothers marked the beginning of a financial crisis that destroyed millions of Americans' lives. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd followed Milo and Lin White as they struggled to avoid foreclosure on their home in Phoenix, Arizona, a decade ago. He catches up with them to see how they're doing now. Interview Highlights On their foreclosure, and where they are now financially Lin White: "Hearing the story kind of tugged at my heart strings a little. But we're much better off. We're in a better place than we were the last time we spoke. Over the past nine to 10 years since the housing crisis, there's been so much that has happened: We lost our home in Arizona even after trying our best to do the right thing, but in the end, like so many other families, we were foreclosed upon, and bankruptcy was inevitable.

"I think, truthfully, we're grateful. We feel like we've got it better than many, but ... we will never own a home again." Milo White

Milo White: "In the end, they had foreclosed rather than taking one of the short sales that we had. They foreclosed, and then they sold the home for $47,000 less than the foreclosures, so they ended up coming to us for the difference, plus that $47,000 that was really their fault. So, in the end, faced with 300-plus thousand dollars, there's just no way that in our lifetimes we would ever pay that off, so we ended up kind of forced into bankruptcy. "I think we're doing OK. We live paycheck to paycheck. I'm working for the same company that laid me off back in 2009, but my salary is a little bit under 70 percent of what it was before, so it's a little harder to make ends meet. "I think, truthfully, we're grateful. We feel like we've got it better than many, but ... we will never own a home again. We probably will not have a very comfortable retirement. Both of us will work as long as we can. I think I'll be working till age 70 to maximize Social Security." On not being able to have the retirement they hoped for LW: "We're just hoping that we can keep our good health, because we will be working into our older age. I don't see us retiring and traveling like the dream of most retirees. You know, it just wiped us out."

"I think that [our children] all lost the sense of home really, a place that you can call home that you can go home to." Milo White