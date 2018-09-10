Gen Z Consulting Firm Caters To Companies Hoping To Go From Brand To Bae09:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A picture shows emoji characters on the screens of two mobile phones in Paris. Brands are turning to emojis to communicate with their Generation Z target audience. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A picture shows emoji characters on the screens of two mobile phones in Paris. Brands are turning to emojis to communicate with their Generation Z target audience. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

There are now consulting firms to help brands and companies trying to reach Generation Z, the generation following millennials that consists of young people born from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Princeton University sophomore Nick Jain (@JUVConsulting) about JÜV Consulting, run by high school and college students with the goal of providing brands with insights into youth culture.

This segment aired on September 10, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news