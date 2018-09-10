Here & Now
Gen Z Consulting Firm Caters To Companies Hoping To Go From Brand To Bae09:33Play
There are now consulting firms to help brands and companies trying to reach Generation Z, the generation following millennials that consists of young people born from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Princeton University sophomore Nick Jain (@JUVConsulting) about JÜV Consulting, run by high school and college students with the goal of providing brands with insights into youth culture.
This segment aired on September 10, 2018.
