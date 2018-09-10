Joan Baez On Her Farewell Tour And Grappling With A Voice That's 'Harder To Control'

Legendary folk singer Joan Baez begins the North American leg of her "Fare Thee Well" tour Tuesday. Baez has announced that the tour, which is scheduled to go through May 2019, will be the last of her 60-year performing career.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Baez (@joancbaez) about that decision and her latest album, "Whistle Down the Wind."

Interview Highlights

On whether this is really her last album

"I've left it open as far as albums go. My guess is this is the last one. And it also is part of the last touring — 30 years ago I asked my vocal coach when I would know it was time to quit. And he said, 'Your voice will tell you.'

"[My voice is] harder to control. It doesn't hurt, but a whole lot of the time, the sounds I want to hear are not coming out. The fact is the vocal cords are a muscle, and they're tired, and eventually gravity takes over everything but it's starting with my vocal cords."

On why she chose the songs she did for the album

"I'm not sure if there was a point. The only frame that we had when we started was to see if we could create something that amounted to a bookend to the first album, which was nearly 60 years ago. And then it kind of falls in place, and all I can tell you is that it makes its own design. I mean for instance, if it hadn't had 'Another World' and 'The President Sang Amazing Grace,' it would have been a beautiful album of very pretty songs. But it wouldn't have the depth that it has. So some songs like the president song drop out of the sky, and are just my good fortune to hear."