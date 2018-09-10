Jury Selection Begins In Murder Trial For Chicago Officer Who Shot Laquan McDonald05:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who faces first-degree murder charges for shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. Van Dyke, who is white, shot McDonald 16 times as the teenager walked away from police.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with WBEZ's Patrick Smith (@pksmid).

This segment aired on September 10, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news