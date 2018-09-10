Here & Now
Jury Selection Begins In Murder Trial For Chicago Officer Who Shot Laquan McDonald
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who faces first-degree murder charges for shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. Van Dyke, who is white, shot McDonald 16 times as the teenager walked away from police.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with WBEZ's Patrick Smith (@pksmid).
This segment aired on September 10, 2018.
