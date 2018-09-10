Here & Now
Little Microgrids Put To Big Use On North Carolina's Outer Banks
Last summer, a construction crew accidentally cut power to North Carolina's Outer Banks, forcing thousands of tourists to evacuate. It was a glimpse of how dependent the area is on power produced hundreds of miles away. Now, some of the remote islands are taking advantage of cheaper solar panels and batteries to make their own energy.
WUNC's James Morrison reports.
This segment aired on September 10, 2018.
