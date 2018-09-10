Anti-Semitism Accusations Cloud New York Governor's Race Ahead Of Primary06:15
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied involvement in a state Democratic Party mailer over the weekend that suggested his primary opponent, actor and first-time candidate Cynthia Nixon, is anti-Semitic.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd previews the much-watched gubernatorial primary on Thursday with NY1 political reporter Grace Rauh (@gracerauh).

This segment aired on September 10, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news