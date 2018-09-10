The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Oklahoma!" pulls out all the stops: romantic ballads, all-cast dance sequences, a villain and two classic romances.

But in an adaptation of the show being performed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, there's a twist: one of the romances is between two women protagonists named Curly McLain and Laurey Williams, and the other between two men named Will Parker and Ado Andy.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with artistic director Bill Rauch about the adaptation, in which the character of Aunt Eller is also played by a transgender woman.

Interview Highlights

On how he came up with the idea, and how he convinced Theodore Chapin, who manages the copyrights of Rodgers and Hammerstein, to allow the adaptation

"I was in two productions of 'Oklahoma!' when I was in elementary school and then when I was in high school and grew to love its gorgeous score, and then some years later, I began to just think about how much I loved classic musicals, but also, as a gay man, how I felt outside the stories, because they always celebrated heterosexual love.

"I began to fantasize about, what if Laurey and Curly were two women, what if Ado Annie and Will were two men? Honestly, I talked to a few people about it, and they said, 'You will never get the rights to do that. It will never, ever happen,' and I really believed, 'I will never live to see the day when this production will happen,' and I carried that in my heart for about 25 years.

Will Parker (Jordan Barbour, left) and Ado Andy (Jonathan Luke Stevens) try to come to an agreement on the nature of their relationship in "Oklahoma!" (Courtesy Jenny Graham)

"Ted [Chapin] protects the catalog of Rodgers and Hammerstein with great ferocity, and at the same time, he understands the way great classics remain relevant is through thoughtful expansion and reinvention and experiment. So, I was really, really honored — not only to get the permission in general, but the fact that this is the 75th anniversary of 'Oklahoma!' It was created in 1943."