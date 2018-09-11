An editorial in China Daily argues that President Trump's push for "homeshoring" is "set to fall on deaf ears." It's about Trump's call for Ford to make its Focus Active vehicles in the United States. In August, Ford announced that it would no longer import the Chinese-made vehicles, because of Trump administration tariffs.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Paul Eisenstein (@DetroitBureau), publisher of the automotive news site The Detroit Bureau.