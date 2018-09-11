Part of Springfield, Illinois, is in the state's 13th Congressional District. It's represented in Congress by Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, and has been since new district lines went into effect in 2012. But Davis is facing a challenge this year from first-time candidate Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who's made health care one of her central issues.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at the state of the race just a few weeks out from November's midterm elections.