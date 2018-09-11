Here & Now
2018 Election Road Trip
In Illinois 13th District, GOP Incumbent Faces Challenge From First-Time Candidate09:42Play
Part of Springfield, Illinois, is in the state's 13th Congressional District. It's represented in Congress by Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, and has been since new district lines went into effect in 2012. But Davis is facing a challenge this year from first-time candidate Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who's made health care one of her central issues.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at the state of the race just a few weeks out from November's midterm elections.
- Follow along with our 2018 midterm elections coverage
This segment aired on September 11, 2018.
Related:
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
Support the news
Support the news