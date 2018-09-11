2018 Election Road Trip

In Illinois 13th District, GOP Incumbent Faces Challenge From First-Time Candidate09:42
September 11, 2018
In this Aug. 14, 2014 photo, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis shakes hands with people attending the Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. (Seth Perlman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Part of Springfield, Illinois, is in the state's 13th Congressional District. It's represented in Congress by Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, and has been since new district lines went into effect in 2012. But Davis is facing a challenge this year from first-time candidate Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who's made health care one of her central issues.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at the state of the race just a few weeks out from November's midterm elections.

This segment aired on September 11, 2018.

